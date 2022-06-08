RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Home » National News » Multiple fatalities reported in…

Multiple fatalities reported in 11-vehicle crash in Arkansas

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) — Multiple people were killed in fiery collisions Wednesday that involved eight tractor-trailer rigs and at least three other vehicles on heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Midway, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. The highway was closed.

The Arkansas State Police reported multiple fatalities about an hour later, but troopers still hadn’t accounted for all of the motorists involved.

Traffic was so paralyzed that state workers distributed snacks and water to stranded motorists about 7:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

Task force clarifies COVID-19 travel, leave policies for agencies

IRS management once again covered by parts of union-negotiated contracts

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up