MENDON, Mo. (AP) — More than 40 people transported to hospitals in Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in rural Missouri.

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — More than 40 people transported to hospitals in Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in rural Missouri.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.