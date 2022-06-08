RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Meijer facility hit by storm as workers heed tornado warning

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 10:29 PM

TIPP CITY, Ohio (AP) — A Meijer distribution center in western Ohio was heavily damaged Wednesday evening as employees inside heeded tornado warnings and sought shelter, authorities said.

Joel Smith, director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, said nobody was injured at the facility and there have been no reports of injuries from the storm in the county.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were injuries in other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in the area, including one at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday for Tipp City in Miami County.

Smith said the Meijer facility employs dozens of people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many of them evacuated the part of the structure that was damaged. He said a few other buildings were hit in the area, but the storm’s severe damage mostly hit north of the city’s residential areas.

Video posted by the Dayton Daily News shows almost an entire side of the building and parts of the roof ripped off.

