Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, ‘doing fine’ after punch

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 3:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was punched in the city’s Fourth Street Live entertainment district on Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, is “doing fine,” according to a tweet from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. The department released photos of a suspect they are trying to locate.

Police in Kentucky’s largest city said they will release more information as it becomes available.

