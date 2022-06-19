RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » National News » Matt Fitzpatrick of England…

Matt Fitzpatrick of England wins U.S. Open at The Country Club for his first major title

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick of England wins U.S. Open at The Country Club for his first major title.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up