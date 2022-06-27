SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » National News » Man sentenced to life…

Man sentenced to life term for killing of Iowa state trooper

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year during a standoff and shootout with police.

The mandatory sentence was handed down a little more than a month after a jury found Michael Lang, 42, guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed 51-year-old patrol Sgt. Jim Smith in Grundy Center. The city of nearly 3,000 people is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Judge Joel Dalrymple also ordered Lang to pay $150,000 in restitution to Smith’s estate.

Smith, a 27-year patrol veteran, was shot as he led a team of officers into Lang’s home in Grundy Center. Lang had barricaded himself inside the home after he assaulted another officer during a traffic stop that day, police said. Lang was also shot by officers but recovered.

Smith was the 11th trooper to die in the line of duty in the Iowa State Patrol’s history. Since then, a 12th trooper has died in the line of duty.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up