WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » National News » Man convicted in Minnesota…

Man convicted in Minnesota clinic attack faces life sentence

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced Friday.

Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people that is 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.

Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.

During the trial, Ulrich, 68, admitted that he bought the gun, assembled pipe bombs and carried out the attack. However, he maintained that he was driven by excruciating pain that he said the medical team at Allina failed to properly manage and that he never intended to kill anyone.

Prosecutors argued Ulrich knew what he was doing that day. They played a pair of cellphone videos that Ulrich recorded of himself a couple of months before the attack where he said older people should grab their guns and go down to their clinics to kill as many nurses as possible if cut off from pain medication.

One witness testified during the trial that she heard the gunman call 911 and tell the dispatcher to “send a lot of ambulances. There are a lot of spinal injuries and I have bombs that are about to go off.”

Law enforcement said after the attack that Ulrich was known to them and had been angry over his medical treatment.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

TMF board leaders outline goals for $100M customer experience investment in agencies

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

Air Force thinking of new ways to handle 'black swan' events in acquisition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up