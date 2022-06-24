SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 5:10 PM

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a press release from his office.

Edwards says that he does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days.

The Democrat is fully vaccinated against COVID and up-to-date on recommended booster doses, according to his office.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID,” Edwards said in a written statement.

Edwards learned that he had COVID-19 following a routine coronavirus test after returning from traveling.

On Sunday, June 19, Edwards traveled on a personal trip to Carmel, California for the Louisiana Association for Justice post legislative conference, according to Shauna Sanford, his communications director. Edwards returned Thursday to Louisiana.

