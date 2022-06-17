WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder for sale

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 2:12 PM

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A restaurant created by KFC founder Harland Sanders for his wife decades ago is for sale.

Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, Kentucky, hit the market this week, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the listing agents describing the nearly 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall.

The sale of the 3-acre property is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate and includes the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name as well as memorabilia from the Sanders family. Also included is a 5,000-square-foot residence where Harland and Claudia Sanders lived for more than 20 years.

The Claudia Sanders Dinner House opened in 1959 and also served as the first KFC headquarters, but was sold to a local couple years ago.

The listing does not include a sale price. Listing agent Morgan Hancock said that potential buyers will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and show proof of at least $5 million cash on hand.

“The restaurant has only been owned by the Sanders and their close friends, the Settles,” Hancock said in the statement. “The Settles are now committed to finding the next caretaker of this historic brand that will not only fight to maintain its legacy, employees and staple dishes here in this community, but potentially expand the Claudia Sanders brand nationwide.”

