Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » National News » Katie Britt wins Republican…

Katie Britt wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama primary election.

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Katie Britt wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Creating a safe space for IoT

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

BIL to increase pay for federal firefighters as agencies struggle with frontline retention

OASIS+ or OASIS-Plus? Either way, GSA puts the next generation services contract on the fast track

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up