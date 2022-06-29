FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Get up early if driving out of town
Home » National News » Kathy Salvi wins Republican…

Kathy Salvi wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois primary election.

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 1:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kathy Salvi wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

GSA considers how to interconnect systems for new buildings

Supreme Court rejects challenge to higher USPS rates, but regulator review ongoing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up