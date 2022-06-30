FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Jury begins deliberations in Delaware state auditor corruption trial

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 5:18 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberations in the criminal corruption trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is being tried on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and some misdemeanor charges.

Prosecutor Mark Denney said in closing arguments Thursday that McGuiness abused her position in hiring her daughter, structuring payments under a consulting contract to avoid accounting scrutiny, and intimidating employees who were cooperating with investigators.

Defense attorney Steve Wood told jurors that prosecutors could not be trusted because their investigation was “incomplete, incompetent and biased from the very beginning.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

