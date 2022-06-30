Jury begins deliberations in Delaware state auditor corruption trial

Jurors have begun deliberations in the criminal corruption trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberations in the criminal corruption trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is being tried on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and some misdemeanor charges.

Prosecutor Mark Denney said in closing arguments Thursday that McGuiness abused her position in hiring her daughter, structuring payments under a consulting contract to avoid accounting scrutiny, and intimidating employees who were cooperating with investigators.

Defense attorney Steve Wood told jurors that prosecutors could not be trusted because their investigation was “incomplete, incompetent and biased from the very beginning.”

