Judge limits witness testimony in Delaware auditor corruption trial

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 8:56 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the criminal corruption trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has limited or prohibited testimony from several prosecution witnesses.

Tuesday’s rulings came after the defense attorney complained of prosecutors trying to engage in a “trial by ambush.”

The judge disallowed testimony from one prosecution witness and set parameters on the testimony of three others.

The defense argued that certain testimony from the witnesses should be prohibited because it involved alleged conduct not included in the indictment against McGuiness or involved matters for which the witnesses would have no personal knowledge.

McGuiness faces felony counts of theft and witness intimidation.

