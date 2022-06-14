RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Home » National News » Joe Cunningham wins Democratic…

Joe Cunningham wins Democratic nomination for governor in South Carolina primary election.

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Cunningham wins Democratic nomination for governor in South Carolina primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

HUD leaders aim to improve engagement by responding to employee feedback

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

Marines aim to solve the DDIL challenge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up