WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Cunningham wins Democratic nomination for governor in South Carolina primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 14, 2022, 10:17 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Cunningham wins Democratic nomination for governor in South Carolina primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.