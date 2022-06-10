James Craig to run as write-in for Michigan GOP primary

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig said he will run as a write-in candidate in the Republican…

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig said he will run as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary for governor after fraudulent signatures on petitions left him short of the minimum to get on the Aug. 2 ballot.

“I’m not going to roll over,” Craig said Thursday night on WJBK-TV, known as Fox 2 Detroit. “This is not about me as a candidate. This is about the voters of Michigan.”

Craig was considered a GOP front-runner with wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan before he and four other Republicans were scratched from the ballot because of phony signatures turned in by paid circulators.

“I’m going to run as a write-in,” Craig said. “I’m going to be the next governor.”

Wealthy business consultant Perry Johnson is asking a federal judge to revive his campaign, though his lawsuit is a long shot.

Five candidates remain in the Republican primary: Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Kelley was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanors for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Defense attorney Heath Lynch has said Kelley “has every intention of continuing his campaign in earnest.”

