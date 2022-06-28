Investigator quizzed, prosecutors rest in Delaware auditor trial

The state’s chief investigator endured a withering cross-examination as prosecutors rested their case in the criminal corruption trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

Franklin Robinson was bombarded with questions Tuesday about false and misleading statements he made under oath in a sworn search warrant affidavit and again in testimony before a grand jury.

McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is being tried on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with procurement laws.

McGuiness is the first statewide elected official in Delaware to face criminal prosecution while in office.

