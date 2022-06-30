FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » National News » Improving weather aids fight…

Improving weather aids fight against Sierra Nevada wildfire

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Improving weather aided the battle against a Sierra Nevada wildfire that has forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters, authorities said Thursday.

The Rices Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 904 acres while containment increased to 12%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.

The wildfire began with a structure fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River.

Evacuation orders remained in place for 250 homes in small nearby communities. About 300 people were affected by the orders, as of Wednesday night.

At least one structure was destroyed.

The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

IRS backlog metrics 'don't translate' into workforce efforts, commissioner says

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up