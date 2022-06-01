RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
Home » National News » Illinois mom killed, 2…

Illinois mom killed, 2 kids hurt parasailing in Florida Keys

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 9:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PIGEON KEY, Fla. (AP) — A tourist from Illinois was killed and two young children with her were injured when their parasail was cut loose, dragging them through the ocean and slamming them into a bridge during a sudden storm in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A nearby boater saw them hit the water and rushed to rescue them, pulling the victims into his boat and taking them to waiting paramedics, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release sent Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old woman from Schaumburg, Illinois, had already died by the time they arrived at the nearby Sunset Grill Marina, authorities said. Her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were taken to hospitals for treatment.

John Callion, a fishing guide, raced around Pigeon Key to reach them, his fiancée, Kasey Platt, told WPLG.

“He was pretty frantic on the call. He said, ‘Call 911 right away,’” Platt told the television station.

Callion told the Miami Herald that the Memorial Day storm developed suddenly.

“It was pretty much flat calm, but you could see the storm coming. All of the sudden, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees and the wind started blowing like crazy,” Callion said.

The captain on the boat pulling the parasail “cut a line tethered to the three victims” because the parasail was “pegging,” or dragging the boat, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Tuesday night.

The woman and children were then dragged “through and across the surface of the water” by the inflated parasail until they collided with the Old Seven Mile Bridge, the agency’s report said.

Callion found the 10-year-old boy battered but awake. The 9-year-old boy was unconscious and wrapped in the parasail’s lines.

“It was pretty much the worst thing you could imagine,” he said. “It was real bad.”

The Coast Guard and the state’s wildlife agency are investigating.

“Our condolences are with the family and loved ones of those affected by Monday’s accident,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, Coast Guard Sector Key West commander. “This was a tragedy for a family seeking to enjoy their visit to the Florida Keys.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up