House panel investigating Capitol riot subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 6:57 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — House panel investigating Capitol riot subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

