WASHINGTON (AP) — Heidi Ganahl wins Republican nomination for governor in Colorado primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 28, 2022, 9:57 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heidi Ganahl wins Republican nomination for governor in Colorado primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.