Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Bills outlawing several types of semiautomatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds have won final approval in Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly.
The bills received no Republican support.
The magazine bill passed the House on a 23-18 vote Thursday, with three central Delaware Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in dissent.
It was then returned to the state Senate, which quickly signed off on a House amendment.
The Senate also approved a House bill that bans a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms.
The bills now go to Democratic Gov. John Carney.
