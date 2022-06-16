RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 11:28 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Bills outlawing several types of semiautomatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds have won final approval in Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

The bills received no Republican support.

The magazine bill passed the House on a 23-18 vote Thursday, with three central Delaware Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in dissent.

It was then returned to the state Senate, which quickly signed off on a House amendment.

The Senate also approved a House bill that bans a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms.

The bills now go to Democratic Gov.  John Carney.

