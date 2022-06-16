Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers

Bills outlawing several types of semiautomatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds have won final approval in Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Bills outlawing several types of semiautomatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds have won final approval in Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

The bills received no Republican support.

The magazine bill passed the House on a 23-18 vote Thursday, with three central Delaware Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in dissent.

It was then returned to the state Senate, which quickly signed off on a House amendment.

The Senate also approved a House bill that bans a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms.

The bills now go to Democratic Gov. John Carney.

