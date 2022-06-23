Ex-aide admits lied to grand jury in Delaware auditor corruption case

A former chief of staff to Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has admitted at her criminal corruption trial that he lied under oath to a grand jury that was investigating McGuiness.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former chief of staff to Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has admitted at her criminal corruption trial that he lied under oath to a grand jury that was investigating McGuiness.

Thomas Van Horn acknowledged under cross-examination by the defense Thursday that he told the grand jury last year that McGuiness fired him because of “disagreements” they had.

In fact, McGuiness asked Van Horn to resign because he had been in a relationship with a subordinate staffer.

A Democrat elected in 2018, McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is being tried on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and other misdemeanor charges.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.