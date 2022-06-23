RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Ex-aide admits lied to grand jury in Delaware auditor corruption case

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 9:04 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former chief of staff to Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has admitted at her criminal corruption trial that he lied under oath to a grand jury that was investigating McGuiness.

Thomas Van Horn acknowledged under cross-examination by the defense Thursday that he told the grand jury last year that McGuiness fired him because of “disagreements” they had.

In fact, McGuiness asked Van Horn to resign because he had been in a relationship with a subordinate staffer.

A Democrat elected in 2018, McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is being tried on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and other misdemeanor charges.

