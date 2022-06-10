RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Home » National News » Ecuador keeps World Cup…

Ecuador keeps World Cup place as FIFA rejects Chile complaint about alleged ineligible player

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZURICH (AP) — Ecuador keeps World Cup place as FIFA rejects Chile complaint about alleged ineligible player.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Retirement processing times jump up in May

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up