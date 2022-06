HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson settles 20 sexual misconduct lawsuits; Cleveland quarterback still faces 4 other suits, NFL discipline.

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson settles 20 sexual misconduct lawsuits; Cleveland quarterback still faces 4 other suits, NFL discipline.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.