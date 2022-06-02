Democrats eye host of gun-control bills in Delaware

Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced legislation outlawing the sale or possession of a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms and prohibiting anyone under age 21 from buying a firearm.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced legislation outlawing the sale or possession of a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms and prohibiting anyone under age 21 from buying a firearm.

The bills are part of a package of gun restrictions proposed Thursday with the support of Democratic Gov. John Carney.

They come in the wake of recent mass shootings in Texas and New York that left more than 30 children and adults dead.

Democrats also are pushing for fast passage of existing legislation to limit high-capacity magazines and to return control of criminal background checks for gun purchases to state law enforcement officials.

They also plan to introduce legislation to hold firearm manufacturers and dealers liable for “reckless or negligent” actions that lead to gun violence.

