Democrats advance gun control bills in Delaware legislature

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Bills banning the sale or possession of a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms in Delaware and prohibiting anyone under age 21 from buying a firearm are headed to the House floor after clearing a Democrat-led committee.

The bills are part of a package of gun restrictions Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats are pushing to pass by the end of this month in the wake of recent mass shootings in other states. The bill targeting what supporters describe as “assault weapons” bans future sales and imposes ownership restrictions on those currently legally possessed. It’s scheduled for a floor vote Thursday. The other bill raises the minimum age at which a person can legally possess or purchase any rifle, or firearm ammunition, from 18 to 21. That’s the same age requirement for handguns.

