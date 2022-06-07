Delaware Senate OKs bill limiting firearm magazine capacity

A bill outlawing firearm magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds has passed Delaware’s Democrat-led Senate with no Republican support.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill outlawing firearm magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds has passed Delaware’s Democrat-led Senate with no Republican support.

The legislation was approved on a 13-7 vote Tuesday and sent to the House.

Sen. Bruce Ennis of Smyrna, a retired state trooper, was the lone Democrat to join GOP lawmakers in opposition.

The measure is part of a package of gun-control bills that Democrats want to push through the legislature this month after recent mass shootings in other states.

Democrats also want to ban several types of semiautomatic firearms and raise the age for buying a rifle from 18 to 21.

