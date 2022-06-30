FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Delaware lawmakers wrap up this year’s legislative session

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 10:43 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have wrapped up legislative session with action on secondary bills after a successful push by Democrats to enact higher-profile measures tightening gun ownership laws and expanding access to abortions.

Gov. John Carney put an exclamation point on Thursday’s session end, signing a package of gun control measures that fellow Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in the wake of recent mass shootings in other states.

Lawmakers on Thursday also put the finishing touches on record-setting spending plans.

They consist of a $5.1 billion operating budget, a $1.46 billion capital budget, and $69.4 million in grants to community organizations, nonprofit groups and volunteer fire companies.

