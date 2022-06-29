Defense rests in corruption trial of Delaware state auditor

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has declined to testify in her criminal corruption trial.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has declined to testify in her criminal corruption trial.

McGuiness told the judge Wednesday that she was confident that her lawyers had conveyed reasonable doubt to the jury.

McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is being tried on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with procurement laws.

McGuiness is the first statewide elected official in Delaware to face criminal prosecution while in office. Jurors will hear closing arguments on Thursday.

