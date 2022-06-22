Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Daughter testifies at corruption trial of Delaware auditor

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 8:00 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The daughter of embattled Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness says she earned her pay after being hired for a part-time job in the auditor’s office but was treated poorly by other staffers.

Elizabeth McGuiness testified Wednesday in her mother’s criminal corruption trial.

Kathy McGuiness is a Democrat who was elected in 2018 to the post, responsible for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is being tried on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and other misdemeanor charges.

Prosecutors allege McGuiness hired her daughter and her best friend as temporary employees in 2020, even though other temporary employees had left because of the lack of available work.

