Daughter testifies at corruption trial of Delaware auditor

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The daughter of embattled Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness says she earned her pay after being hired for a part-time job in the auditor’s office but was treated poorly by other staffers.

Elizabeth McGuiness testified Wednesday in her mother’s criminal corruption trial.

Kathy McGuiness is a Democrat who was elected in 2018 to the post, responsible for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is being tried on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and other misdemeanor charges.

Prosecutors allege McGuiness hired her daughter and her best friend as temporary employees in 2020, even though other temporary employees had left because of the lack of available work.

