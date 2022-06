CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bruton Smith, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the series’ most eccentric and successful…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bruton Smith, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the series’ most eccentric and successful promoters, dies at 95.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.