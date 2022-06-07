RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims advances | Germany's Merkel defends approach | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » National News » Attempt to override veto…

Attempt to override veto of Delaware’s marijuana legalization fails

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 7:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use has failed in the state House.

Tuesday’s vote likely spells the end of efforts this year to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware. Members of the Democrat-controlled chamber split 20-20 on the veto override, with Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst not voting.

A three-fifths majority was required to override Carney’s veto.

Legalization would be a prerequisite for establishing a state-licensed and regulated marijuana industry.

A proposal to do that has failed in the House twice this year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

House panel flexing its oversight muscles over JADC2 and CIO office

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up