SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: North America | June 17 – 23, 2022

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JUNE 17 – 23, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up