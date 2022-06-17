AP Week in Pictures: Global

JUNE 11-17, 2022 From a wedding in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, to the devastation wrought by massive floods…

JUNE 11-17, 2022

From a wedding in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, to the devastation wrought by massive floods in and around Yellowstone National Park, to a visit by European leaders Kyiv, Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Daniel Derella and Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.