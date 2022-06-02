RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable | Putin-linked elites targeted for sanctions | Ukraine facing grinding campaign
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 10:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

May 27-June 2, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

OMB 'heavily focused' on early-career recruitment in President's Management Agenda

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up