AP Top U.S. News at 7:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts

U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch

Arizona judge declines GOP request to block mail voting

Time served for Mexican in 2015 San Francisco pier killing

$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Black man’s death

Federal judge OKs Oklahoma’s lethal injection method

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

‘Sweet’ Uvalde 9-year-old loved ‘Encanto,’ sports, dancing

Cruise liners try to rewrite climate rules despite vows

