AP Top U.S. News at 1:48 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 12:00 AM

Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M

Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts

New York passes landmark voting rights legislation

NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

Police: 3 critically hurt when taxi jumps curb on Broadway

Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission

Judge to hear requests to reset trial for 2 in Floyd killing

