SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:48 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights

Anti-abortion centers to grow, wield more influence post-Roe

Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games

US grapples with whether to modify COVID vaccine for fall

Court revives block of vaccine mandate for federal workers

California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

Removed South Dakota AG presses ethics case against Noem

Heckler charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani

Police say restaurant workers shot in argument over mayo

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up