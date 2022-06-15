RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
AP Top U.S. News at 1:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Floods leave Yellowstone landscape ‘dramatically changed’

Abortion foes, accustomed to small wins, ready for a big one

Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists

Texas pastor Bart Barber elected Southern Baptist president

Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers

GOP commission refuses to certify New Mexico primary vote

California to pay $51M over killings at veterans home

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for older kids

Officers won’t be charged for man’s death at fire checkpoint

