SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Senate confirmed justices to end Roe. How will voters react?

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

A roof over their head: Churches use tiny homes for homeless

Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong

Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

‘Loving’ boy last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

7 accusers write to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing judge

Army private’s plea shelved internet fantasy chat defense

New Colombian president pledges to protect rainforest

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up