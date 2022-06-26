AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Senate confirmed justices to end Roe. How will voters react?
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
A roof over their head: Churches use tiny homes for homeless
Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?
To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong
Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago
‘Loving’ boy last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest
7 accusers write to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing judge
Army private’s plea shelved internet fantasy chat defense
New Colombian president pledges to protect rainforest
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.