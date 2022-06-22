AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on
Facebook and US sign deal to end discriminatory housing ads
Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history
‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling
South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed
Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
Plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport, 3 injured
Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.