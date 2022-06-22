Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions

Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

Facebook and US sign deal to end discriminatory housing ads

Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history

‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage

Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport, 3 injured

Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

OASIS+ or OASIS-Plus? Either way, GSA puts the next generation services contract on the fast track

BIL to increase pay for federal firefighters as agencies struggle with frontline retention

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up