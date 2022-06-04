RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia ‘creeping’ advance | U.S. spy agencies review their misses | How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 3:18 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Scouts sell off camps under strain from sex abuse suits

Tulsa shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

College athletes push mental health to the forefront

Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this’

Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital

Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond

Woman buoyed by support after viral pastor confrontation

Activists say cyber agency weakens voting tech advisory

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up