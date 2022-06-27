SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

Tale of 2 summits: ‘America’s back’ to America’s backsliding

No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through

After Roe’s demise, clergy lead faithful in praise, laments

Former Iran conscripts say unfairly blocked from US travel

As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It’s not biggest culprit

Wisconsin Democrats focus ire on Republican Sen. Johnson

