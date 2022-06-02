RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

Slave reparations advocates hail historic California report

Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial

Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

Vocab questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

Uvalde shooting highlights role of doors in security plans

After decades in prison, California man innocent of murder

Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles

