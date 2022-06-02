AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways
Slave reparations advocates hail historic California report
Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
Vocab questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
Uvalde shooting highlights role of doors in security plans
After decades in prison, California man innocent of murder
Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case
Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.