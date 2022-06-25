SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
AP Top U.S. News at 12:57 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

At LGBTQ Pride, celebration but also worry over civil rights

Graduating Uvalde High School class remembers slain children

Several accusers seek roles at Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing

Congress approves free student meal extension through summer

LGBTQ youth of faith retell their stories to inspire others

Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Text from Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

Democrats vow to help women who must travel for abortions

Lightning win Game 5, deny Avs chance to take Stanley Cup

Related Categories:

National News

