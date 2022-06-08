AP Top U.S. News at 1:33 a.m. EDT

‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?
Same-sex marriage advocates push for post-Roe protections
No, you’re not going crazy – package sizes are shrinking
FBI seizes retired general’s data related to Qatar lobbying
Arizona prisoner asks Supreme Court to delay his execution
Civil rights advocate Xernona Clayton is still ‘fearless’
Joshua Tree park closes trail so bighorn sheep can get water
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms
2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.