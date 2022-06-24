SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: U.S. Supreme…

AP PHOTOS: U.S. Supreme Court overturns abortion protection

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a highly charged decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, that ends constitutional protections to abortion nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade made abortion legal. Abortion-rights activists are protesting in the streets of U.S. cities, while anti-abortion demonstrators are celebrating the court’s decision. President Joe Biden says he knows many Americans are “frustrated and disillusioned” by the decision but says objections to the ruling should remain peaceful.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up