FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » National News » Advocates condemn killing of…

Advocates condemn killing of Mississippi transgender woman

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — LGBTQ advocates say the recent fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black transgender woman along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against an already marginalized group.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie’s death on June 21 is at least the 18th violent killing of a transgender or gender-nonconforming person this year in the U.S.

“The violence we face is one of the devastating results of ongoing stigma and discrimination,” said Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Human Rights Campaign’s Transgender Justice Initiative. “We deserve to live our lives fully without discrimination or violence.”

Marie was shot at the Emerald Pines Apartments in Gulfport, Mississippi and died at the scene. Police arrested Makhari Seven Gasaway, 20, of Gulfport, for the killing. Marie’s sister, who was also shot, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the Sun Herald.

Police said the shooting occurred after Marie and Gasaway argued, and Gasaway pulled a gun and started shooting.

There has been an increased threat of gun violence for transgender people of color, gun safety groups said.

“Her death is yet another reminder of the disproportionate impact of gun violence on Black transgender women,” said Tracy Sexton, a volunteer with the Mississippi chapter of Moms Demand Action, a gun safety group.

Moms Demand Action referenced data from Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization with which it partners to promote gun reform. Since January 2017, there have been 191 killings of transgender individuals in America, with 73% of those slayings committed with a gun, according to Everytown. The organization also said that 73% of those gun homicides of transgender people were of Black trans women.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up