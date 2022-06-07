RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Home » National News » 7-year-old boy dies after…

7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 10:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said.

The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family’s home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.

The boy’s bedroom was near the front of the home, authorities said. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital, authorities said.

No one has been arrested, the sheriff’s office said, and the motive for the shooting wasn’t yet known.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Army’s 2023 IT, cyber budget request aims to push digital transformation further, faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up