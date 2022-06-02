RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 3:57 PM

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling a flatbed trailer on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove when it crossed the center line and hit a semi pulling a dry bulk tanker.

Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. Authorities said the road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Photos and video from the scene show a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer completely engulfed and destroyed by flames in a farm field to the south side of Highway 11. There’s a tanker truck on its side about 100 feet away from the semi, also on the south side of the highway in front of a home, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, said she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

